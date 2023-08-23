Driver crashes into North Haven store during busy shopping weekend

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - Shoppers ran for cover over the weekend after a car smashed into a busy store in North Haven over the weekend.

The driver of a white sedan smashed into Madrag’s in the North Haven Pavilion on Saturday. According to eyewitness video, the driver immediately drove off with broken broken glass from the door falling off the car.

Store employees told Channel 3 Eyewitness News that the crash happened around 10:30 a.m. They say they didn’t recognize the person driving the car.

Shoppers, as well as retail workers are on high alert after something like this happens.

North Haven resident John Q works in retail. He said his mom told him to keep his guard up after seeing that video.

“I can’t imagine what I would do if a car hit me, or if I just see a car and it drives through a store. I work in a retail store, we have glass walls just like that so I could only imagine what it would be like,” said Q.

In addition to tax-free week, several local college students are moving in and frequently visiting the Target just two stores down from Madrag’s.

College student Annalissa Lane says she is thankful no one was hurt during this busy time of year.

“Especially in the morning on a Saturday. A lot of people are in this plaza because it’s move in for the Yale students and other students too. I’m surprised one one got hurt and I’m glad,” said Lane.

Police could not comment on whether the car or the driver has been found. Channel 3 called the store’s district manager for comment, but did not hear back.

