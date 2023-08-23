UConn Sports
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

CDC: Turtles linked to salmonella outbreak in 11 states

Health officials say not to kiss or snuggle with your pet turtle. In addition, they say not to...
Health officials say not to kiss or snuggle with your pet turtle. In addition, they say not to buy turtles for children younger than 5 years old or adults older than 65, wash your hands after touching a turtle and do not eat or drink around your turtle.(Source: Pexels)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 5:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - An outbreak of salmonella cases across 11 states has been linked to small turtles.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is issuing safety instructions for people who have reptiles as pets. Don’t kiss or snuggle with your turtle, health officials say.

In addition, they say not to buy turtles for children younger than 5 years old or adults older than 65, wash your hands after touching a turtle and do not eat or drink around your turtle.

Twenty-six people have been sickened in this salmonella outbreak. At least nine people have been hospitalized.

No deaths have been reported.

The states where people have been affected are New York, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Illinois, Kentucky, Missouri, Tennessee, Virginia, North Carolina, Georgia and California.

Symptoms of salmonella infection include diarrhea, fever and abdominal cramps. More severe cases may cause symptoms like high fever, headaches, a rash and blood in your urine or stool.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joe Baltas.
Correction officers stabbed by inmate at Newtown facility
Drone footage shows what is left of a Mooresville home that collapsed following an explosion...
NFL player’s father dies, home destroyed in explosion, officials say
According to the Perkins Police Department, 53-year-old Kimberly Coates was arrested Thursday.
Teacher accused of being drunk in class on first day of school
This is a technical discussion written by Channel 3 meteorologists.
Technical Discussion: Beautiful today with showers by tomorrow evening
WalletHub released its report on 2023's Best Real Estate Markets.
Report ranks Connecticut real estate markets among the worst in the country

Latest News

This combination of photos shows Republican presidential candidates, top row from left, Sen....
Trump won’t be at the GOP’s first presidential debate. But his presence will be felt.
Students in Glastonbury prepare for the first day of school
Students in Glastonbury head back to school
A wind project moves forward, a nationwide school bus driver shortage, and the voice of Mario...
MORNING BUSINESS REPORT: Wind project, school bus driver shortage, Mario voice steps down
Shoppers ran for cover over the weekend when a car smashed into a busy store in North Haven.
VIDEO: Hit-and-run leaves North Haven store damaged
Glastonbury first day of school file - WFSB
VIDEO: Glastonbury students prepare for first day of school