Child injured in accidental shooting, Hartford police say
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 1:44 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A child was shot in Hartford after a gun accidentally discharged, according to police.
Authorities said the child suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
It happened Wednesday on Martin Street, police said.
No further information was available.
