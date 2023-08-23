UConn Sports
Connecticut State Police Union claims ticket scandal allegations are misleading

The Connecticut State Police Union planned a news conference to address a ticket scandal.
By Rob Polansky
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The Connecticut State Police Union has claimed that reports about a ticket scandal were misleading.

It planned a news conference at 1 p.m. at the state capitol building in Hartford.

The union referenced a public hearing that was held on July 26, during which the Judiciary and Public Safety committees discussed motor vehicle stop data that came from a Racial Profiling Prohibition Project audit.

The audit suggested that 26,000 traffic tickets were falsified for troopers’ own benefit.

The union said that since the hearing, state legislators and reporters, without evidence, suggested and/or made serious allegations of wrongdoing and potential criminal conduct to its troopers.

“After lengthy interviews with the press, reporters have misled the public by refusing to report verifiable facts provided by the union, which would exonerate troopers and would ensure trust and confidence in law enforcement,” the CSP Union said.

The union said it will challenge the methodology and the manner in which the audit was released. It said the audit was released prematurely without verified raw data.

It also claimed the auditors failed to provide its troopers with the opportunity to explain their field experiences, which may have inadvertently contributed to the audit findings.

During the news conference, it said it will outline a failure to act by the Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection’s Commissioner James Rovella and Colonel Stavros Mellekas, who were in possession of the 2018 “Connecticut State Police Infraction Data” report when they assumed command in Jan. 2019.

The union also said that of the 130 troopers identified in the audit, 27 of them were exonerated as of Wednesday.

“Those who violate our code of conduct and/or their oath of office will be held accountable for their actions, however, the State Police Union will never apologize for vigorously defending innocent troopers from malicious false allegations,” the union said. “We will not tolerate misleading accusations, which were meant to question our integrity and create a lack of public trust and confidence in law enforcement.”

