Crews put out fire on Judson Avenue in Bristol

BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) – Crews put out a house fire on Judson Avenue in Bristol Wednesday afternoon, according to officials.

Bristol Fire Chief Rick Hart said it started just before 1 p.m.

Residents tried to put out the fire on their own so there was a delay in calling the fire department, officials said.

All residents got out of the house safely, but one person is going to the hospital for evaluation.

The home suffered significant smoke and fire damage. Hart believes the home will probably be unlivable.

The Red Cross and Fire Marshal were notified.

