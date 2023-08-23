UConn Sports
Crews put out fire on Judson Avenue in Bristol

Crews put out a fire at a house on Judson Avenue in Bristol.
Crews put out a fire at a house on Judson Avenue in Bristol.(Bristol Fire Department)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 2:17 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) – Crews put out a house fire on Judson Avenue in Bristol Wednesday afternoon, according to officials.

Bristol Fire Chief Rick Hart said it started just before 1 p.m.

Residents tried to put out the fire on their own so there was a delay in calling the fire department, officials said.

All residents got out of the house safely, but one person is going to the hospital for evaluation.

All residents got out of the house safely, but one person is going to the hospital for...
All residents got out of the house safely, but one person is going to the hospital for evaluation, fire officials said.(WFSB)

The home suffered significant smoke and fire damage. Hart believes the home will probably be unlivable.

The Red Cross and Fire Marshal were notified.

