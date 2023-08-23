UConn Sports
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

East Hartford police post dos and don’ts for online back-to-school pics

By Rob Polansky
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 9:17 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Police in East Hartford wanted to remind parents of ways to keep their children, and their children’s information, safe online.

They specifically referenced back-to-school photos that include poses with signs, potentially with identifying information.

“We are approaching back-to-school time again and our children are our most prized possessions,” East Hartford police wrote on their Facebook page. “Please keep your child’s safety in mind when you use first day of school signs that are often used as props for photos posted on social media.”

Police urged parents to avoid including any personal information such as their child’s full name, grade, age, teacher’s name, school name, and other distinctive characteristics.

“If you’ve been preparing for their first day for a few weeks or months and already have your signs ready, take the picture as a memory and only send it to family and friends,” police recommended. “Keep it simple. Make it memorable. Keep our children safe!”

Police posted comparison photos from East Hartford Sgt. Jose Cortes Jr.

Sgt. Jose Cortes Jr. from the East Hartford Police Department poses for photos demonstrating...
Sgt. Jose Cortes Jr. from the East Hartford Police Department poses for photos demonstrating the dos and don'ts of online back-to-school photos. The left one is not advised, while the right is better.(East Hartford police)

They said left photo was not advised because it contained too much information. The right photo was better because it did not give out as much personal information to potential predators.

Schools in the state started to head back this week.

The first day of school for East Hartford Public Schools is Aug. 30.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joe Baltas.
Correction officers stabbed by inmate at Newtown facility
Drone footage shows what is left of a Mooresville home that collapsed following an explosion...
NFL player’s father dies, home destroyed in explosion, officials say
According to the Perkins Police Department, 53-year-old Kimberly Coates was arrested Thursday.
Teacher accused of being drunk in class on first day of school
temperatures for Wed - WFSB
Technical Discussion: Beautiful today with showers by tomorrow evening
WalletHub released its report on 2023's Best Real Estate Markets.
Report ranks Connecticut real estate markets among the worst in the country

Latest News

Krahe Peay was arrested on an operating under the influence charge after South Windsor police...
Suspected drunk driver gets hostile, erratic during booking process, police say
back to school hallways students - WFSB file
Expert shares advice on how to help children with physical, emotional back to school transition
WFSB flash briefing, alexa update 2023
Your Wednesday morning update
temperatures for Wed - WFSB
Technical Discussion: Beautiful today with showers by tomorrow evening