Expert shares advice on how to help children with physical, emotional back to school transition

So many families in Connecticut have been counting down to the first day of school.

Experts agree that it can be a challenge to prepare both children and parents for the physical and emotional transition.

The sights and sounds of the first day of school can be both exciting and stressful to students.

The time of year could leave parents scratching their heads as they try to figure out the best way they can prepare children for what’s to come.

“The more you’re prepared going into a situation, the more mastery you can have and the greater sense of protection,” said Dr. Harvey Karp, world-renowned pediatrician and child development expert.

Karp is well-versed in the field.

“For kids who do have some difficulty reentering, I think there are a bunch of things you can do to help smooth the path,” he said.

He said the key is giving them a heads-up as to what is to come. That’s especially helpful for little kids.

Karp said role-playing is a super effective strategy versus Just telling them how it’ll be.

He recommended grabbing their favorite stuffed animals or dolls to show them things like circle time and how to share toys.

“Practice raising your hand when asking a question [and] practice waiting in line,” Karp said.

Parents can even take it a step further.

“I often like to have parents make a book. For example, here’s a picture of your school,” Karp explained.

Another key component that helps kids of any age prepare for the new school year is routine.

Karp said to try and nail down a morning routine before school even begins, and don’t be afraid to assign them some jobs.

“Teach them how to make their sandwich in the morning so that they participate and it’s not all on your shoulders,” he said.

Have them pick out their snacks and their clothes.

“For the older kids, even writing a contract is helpful so that two weeks later they’re not saying, ‘well, that’s not what I agreed to,’ or agreement,” Karp said.

Karp also said that it’s a smart idea to shore up the nighttime routine too.

He said getting into the habit of winding down 30 minutes before bed and sticking to a regular bedtime will not only help them on so many levels, but it’ll also help parents and their sanity as well.

