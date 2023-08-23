New Educator Academy prepares new teachers for upcoming school year

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - In the Elm City, New Haven’s newest teachers are are getting a crash course designed to not only support them, but help them succeed in their new job.

This week, they’re the ones heading back to school, and learning some important lessons.

Teachers are getting up to speed on classroom technology and building trust with their students.

These efforts are all part of a new educator academy providing teachers with what they’ll need to know before starting the school year.

“I’ve known that I’ve wanted to be a teacher a long time,” said Joshua Levine-Ritterman, Social Studies Teacher.

Next week, Levine-Ritterman will begin that career, teaching 7th and 8th grade social studies.

“We have some challenges in New Haven, but our kids deserve the best so we want to make sure those new teachers have a support system,” said Edith Johnson, New Haven Public Schools.

The program sets out to not only invest in these new teachers, but with so many districts dealing with teacher shortages, hopefully retain them.

While many are brand new to the profession, some are returning to the Elm City after a number of years.

“It’s great to see so much fresh blood, different faces, different backgrounds,” said Jeffrey Levinson, English Teacher.

Others, like Emilio Reales, a Spanish teacher with more than 30 years experience, is new to New Haven.

“I wanted to look for something more challenging,” Reales said. “When I started, there was nothing like this, so we were thrown in and you either swim or you sink.”

These few days will cover everything from curriculum and planning.

“It means an opportunity to connect with people who I’m going to be working with, my peers who perhaps know something that I don’t, a trick, a tool, a connection that I can use to better myself as a new teacher, or try and help my students,” Levine-Ritterman said.

The new educator academy runs for two more days, including a field trip to visit a number of New Haven neighborhoods on Friday.

On Monday, all 2,500 New Haven teachers will be back for convocation, with school starting up next Thursday.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.