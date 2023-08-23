Stolen vehicle investigation closes I-84 off ramp in Waterbury

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - An off ramp from Interstate 84 in Waterbury was closed on Wednesday morning for a police investigation that involved a stolen vehicle.

State police confirmed around 6:15 a.m. to Channel 3 that the exit 23 ramp for I-84 east to Hamilton Avenue was closed.

They said they first responded around 4:50 a.m. to a report about a disabled vehicle on the ramp. However, they found the vehicle to be empty.

“During the on-scene investigation, information was developed indicating that the vehicle had been stolen from Waterbury and may have been involved in criminal activity prior to being abandoned on the exit ramp,” troopers said in a news release.

They reiterated that the Exit 23 off ramp was shut down for the investigation.

“We are unable to anticipate the duration of this closure at this time,” troopers said. “We ask that anyone traveling in the area please seek alternate routes. The investigation is ongoing.”

