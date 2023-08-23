Private music teacher from Newtown accused of having inappropriate relationship with a student

NEWTOWN, CT (WFSB) – Newtown police arrested a private music teacher for allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with a student.

Richard Neal, 68, of Newtown, was arrested on Wednesday.

Neal is a private music teacher and is not affiliated with Newtown’s school system, police said.

Authorities said Neal had an inappropriate relationship with a juvenile student he gave lessons to.

Neal was charged with three counts of sexual assault second-degree, three counts of delivering alcohol to a minor, three counts of enticing a minor by computer, and one count of tampering with physical evidence.

Neal was held on a $200,000 bond and is due in Danbury court on Thursday.

