Biden administration launches new student debt relief plan

Conn. (WFSB) - We’re a few weeks away from when you’ll have to start making student loan payments again.

The Biden Administration launched a new program this week called the “Save” plan.

The program is all based on your income, basically how much you have to pay each month and how much interest accrues on your debt is all based on how much you make.

That means it is not a loan forgiveness program.

If you make minimum wage, you won’t have to pay anything and interest won’t accrue until you start making more money, but that’s only if you sign up for the program first.

Education secretary Miguel Cardona says the “Save” plan is the best option borrowers have ever had.

“We understand that for so many of these borrowers these college loan payments are going to be what sends them over, and maybe they can’t budget for it. We want to provide support so that they’re successful,” said Cardona.

You can sign up now and compare options by going to studentaid.gov/save. It’s estimated it will only take around 10 minutes.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.