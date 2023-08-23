Suspected drunk driver gets hostile, erratic during booking process, police say

SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - Police trying to book a man on an operating under the influence charge in South Windsor said he became hostile and erratic during the process.

Police said they pulled 33-year-old Krahe Peay of Hartford over because they noticed him driving all over the road on Tuesday around 3:15 a.m.

Krahe Peay was arrested on an operating under the influence charge after South Windsor police said they saw him erratically driving on Aug. 22. (South Windsor police)

Peay failed to stay in a lane in the area of Route 5 and Governors Highway.

“The vehicle was stopped and during the course of the investigation, it was believed Peay was under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs,” South Windsor police said in a news release.

He consented to standardized field sobriety tests, which police said he failed.

“Peay taken into custody and during the arrest, officers located two small baggies containing suspected PCP,” police said. “Peay was extremely hostile and erratic, which caused a significant delay in the booking process.”

Peay was eventually processed on charges of operating under the influence, failure to drive in a proper lane, possession of a controlled substance, third-degree criminal mischief.

He was released on a $5,000 non-surety bond.

He was scheduled to appear in Manchester Superior Court on Sept. 11.

