EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A 17-year-old male was shot in East Hartford Tuesday night.

The shooting happened before 9:00 p.m. on Brookline Drive.

Police say the teen was shot in the leg and his injuries are non-life threatening.

Police confirm there is currently no threat to the public.

Police are investigating this incident.

