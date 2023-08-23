Ten displaced following fire in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - Ten people are without a home after a fire broke out at a multi-family home in New Haven on Tuesday.

The fire began around 4:42 Tuesday afternoon at a home on East Street.

Assistant fire chief Dan Coughlin says the fire was discovered on the third floor. He says the fire was quickly extinguished and was out at 5:15 p.m.

According to Coughlin, six adults and four kids were displaced. He also says three dogs were saved and are doing ok. The Red Cross is assisting those displaced.

No residents were injured but a firefighter suffered from low blood pressure.

Fire officials believe the fire started in a bedroom, but the cause is still under investigation.

No other details were immediately available.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.