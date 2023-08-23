These are the top-ranked schools in Connecticut, according to a report

(WFSB) - U.S. News & World Report ranked the top schools in Connecticut.

The publication said it ranked the best public and private high schools in the state based on six indicators.

The data included college readiness, college curriculum breadth, state assessment performance, state assessment proficiency, reading and math proficiency, reading and math performance, underserved student performance, and graduation rates.

Here are the top 10:

Darien High School Connecticut IB Academy Weston High School Marine Science Magnet High School of Southeastern Staples High School New Canaan High School Achievement First Hartford Academy Ridgefield High School Greenwich High School Farmington High School

Check out the complete list on the U.S. News & World Report website here.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.