UConn announces starting quarterback

By Rob Polansky
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
STORRS, CT (WFSB) - The University of Connecticut’s football coach announced on Wednesday the team’s starting quarterback.

Senior Joe Fagnano of Williamsport, PA will get the start for the Huskies when they open the season next Thursday, Aug. 31 against NC State at home in Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field, according to UConn head football coach Jim Mora.

UConn's new starting quarterback is Joe Fagnano, according to coach Jim Mora.
UConn's new starting quarterback is Joe Fagnano, according to coach Jim Mora.(uconnhuskies.com)

“It was a hard fought competition throughout camp between everyone in the quarterback room,” Mora said. “Every one of those guys came in every single day and put in a tremendous amount of hard work and effort into winning the job. Their commitment to this program was evident all camp.  Joe stood out during the final weeks of camp and we feel like he puts in the best position to be successful heading into the season.”

Mora said Fagnano transferred to UConn from the University of Maine last spring and will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Fagnano played three seasons for the Black Bears, playing under UConn offensive coordinate Nick Charlton who was Maine’s head coach.

In 2022 he posted career high passing totals, completing 208 passes for 2,231 yards and 15 touchdowns against just six interceptions.

Fagnano also had career-best rushing numbers last fall, running for 296 yards on 93 carries for three scores.

In the fall of 2021 he had 794 yards passing and six touchdowns in four games in the fall of 2021.

During the spring 2021 COVID-19 season, he earned All-CAA Second Team honors after finishing the short season with 795 yards and eight touchdowns while running for two more.

He was the team’s Offensive Rookie of the Year award winner in 2019 after passing for 1,835 yards and 17 touchdowns in eight games as a freshman.

