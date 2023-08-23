UConn football starts its season next Thursday

UConn Sports
UConn football training began in July.
By Joe Zone
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
STORRS, CT (WFSB) - The University of Connecticut football season begins next Thursday night in East Hartford against NC State.

Nobody knows more about what to expect from UConn football this season than head coach Jim Mora.

Channel 3 sat down with Mora to find out what he’s excited about this season.

“Fans don’t realize how important they are to our success,” he said. “The energy, the excitement, the players walk out on the field, they come through that tunnel, they get charged up, [and] they notice the enthusiasm. Even last year in the Liberty game, the crowd that was there. They were so critical to that upset win.”

Every good college football team tries to build around its in-state players who wave the state flag for their hometown university.

This season, UConn has several Connecticut athletes.

“I liked the coaching staff right away,” said Victor Rosa, a sophomore and Bristol Central High School alumni. “They made me feel like I could be a part of the team. Growing up in Bristol, I always dreamed about playing for UConn.”

Rosa is just one of the Connecticut kids UConn is counting on.

One of the biggest challenges for college football teams is trying to keep their players healthy. At UConn this season, they’re addressing head injuries with a new kind of helmet.

As part of Channel 3′s new partnership with UConn Athletics, Eyewitness News will kick off the season with a half hour special.

Look for it on Aug. 26.

