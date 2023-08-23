UConn Sports
UConn senior earns All-American team preseason honor

UConn senior Christian Haynes received a list of preseason football honors.
By Rob Polansky
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 8:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STORRS, CT (WFSB) - It’s been a preseason of honors for one of the University of Connecticut’s football seniors.

Christian Haynes was named to the 2023 Sporting News All-American first team, UConn reported on Tuesday.

Haynes was selected by the Sporting News as an All-American at the end of the 2022 season. UConn said he became just the third Husky in the Football Bowl Subdivision era to earn All-American status.

Earlier in the preseason, Haynes’s name landed on the 2023 Athlon Sports College Football Preseason All-America Team, 2nd team offense, the 2023 Walter Camp Preseason FBS All-American team, presented by 777, also 2nd team offense, and the 2023 Phil Steele Preseason All-American team, 3rd team offense.

UConn said Haynes was also named to the 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl 1000.

The team said he was also named to a pair of watch lists being tabbed to the 2023 Outland Trophy watch list given to the best interior lineman in college football, and The Wuerffel Trophy Watch List.

Haynes and the Huskies open their 2023 season at home at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford. They host to the NC State Wolfpack on Aug. 31.

Kick off is scheduled for 7:30 pm.

