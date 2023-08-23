West Hartford looking to install speed cameras in certain areas

WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – There is a growing push to make roads in West Hartford safer.

The town is looking to install cameras in places where speeding is an issue.

This comes after an increase in deadly crashes.

“Any reduction in speeding is helpful,” said Duane Martin, Director of Community Development for the town of West Hartford.

In the last year, there have been several deadly crashes on West Hartford’s roads.

In an effort to make roads safer, the town is looking at adding speed enforcement cameras.

“The town applied for a grant. And we’re hoping to get the results of that grant later on this year,” Martin said.

Martin said if approved, the cameras will go in areas where speeding is an issue, or where there have been fatalities and high severity crashes.

That means drivers caught on camera going above the speed limit will get ticketed.

“The deployment of cameras or where we would locate cameras is based on data. And where we have known issues. It will not be targeting certain types of communities or certain areas of the community,” Martin said.

New Britain Avenue is one of the roads where speeding has been an issue.

As part of the pilot program, West Hartford would be able to install up to 15 speed enforcement cameras throughout town.

A bill passed in the general assembly this year granted municipalities the option to use cameras to enforce speed limit and red light violations.

But not everyone thinks it’s a good idea.

“I think there’s other ways that we can make our streets safer without trampling on our constitution,” said Rep. Vincent Candelora, House Republican Leader.

Candelora voted against the legislation because of these concerns:

“It is extending police power in the way tickets are able to be issued. And I’m concerned about how the due process issues for individuals that may be getting a traffic ticket when they’re not actually the driver of the vehicle, they’re merely the owner of the vehicle,” Candelora said.

Plans to implement the speed cameras are part of West Hartford’s Vision Zero Initiative, aimed at eliminating fatalities and severe injuries.

In the coming months, the town will learn if it has been approved for the grant.

The town is holding a public meeting on September 19. A survey will also go out.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.