Why school start dates vary in Connecticut

Kids will be going back to school soon.

Did you ever wonder why some students go back before Labor Day and some after?



Summer isn’t over yet but soon it will be, and that means back to school.

“I am so ready,” said Nina Boudreau, Enfield student. “I am so excited.”

“I wish the summer would go on. I am actually working with my dad a lot and it’s fun working with him,” said Rocco Miller, Enfield student.

A lot of planning goes into the school year and when to start it.

“Most districts start right before Labor Day, very few start after,” said Dr. Alan Bookman, Superintendent for Glastonbury Schools.

Bookman said at one time most schools started after Labor Day.

But he said many find it better to start earlier. Things like snow days can add up because those days have to be made up and more schools are observing different religious holidays. Also, extending the school year isn’t always productive.

“In June, children are tired, our high school students are tired they are all ready to head out, that makes it more difficult to educate students,” Bookman said.

This year Glastonbury may have the earliest start, a week and a half before Labor Day.

“In Connecticut this is really a local decision,” said Patrice McCarthy, Executive Director for the Connecticut Association of Boards of Education.

Connecticut school districts make the call as long as they comply with the law which is 180 days in the classroom.

There has been a push for regional start dates to make the school calendar more unform, to help parents who have a child in one district and are teaching in another.

“It was put in place for several years, I think it did not achieve the goal,” said McCarthy.

“We try to do it regionally here, Wallingford, Berlin, Southington, Cheshire, Meriden and Middletown,” said Rob Kosienski, President of the Meriden Board of Education.

Kosienski said it makes it easier when several towns start at the same time, and it makes sense to start earlier.

“Ultimately there are so many groups and activities that our students participate in like sports and band camp, and clubs and activities, students, coaches, athletes all start early because the first competition or game is the first week of September,” Kosienski said.

But some shoreline towns prefer to start later. CABE said they have more of a tourism season. High school students are lifeguards and work in many of the restaurants.

