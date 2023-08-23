UConn Sports
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Woman narrowly escapes injury when spear crashes through windshield

The driver believes someone intentionally hurled the spear at her, but she has no idea why. (KSAT, SHAVONE CANALES, CNN)
By KSAT Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 4:29 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KSAT) - A Texas woman is shaken after a 5-foot spear crashed through her windshield while she was driving, narrowly missing her.

Shavone Canales was shocked when her windshield suddenly shattered after 9 p.m. Sunday night while she was driving to a friend’s house outside Converse. She called 911 after realizing a spear had broken through the glass and lodged in the steering column, just inches above her lap.

“It was a pretty scary event. I was not expecting that,” Canales said.

She recorded video with her cellphone as crime scene investigators carefully removed the hunting tool, which was about five feet long, from her car.

Canales believes someone intentionally hurled the spear at her, but why someone would do that is a question that so far no one can answer.

“It was not road rage or anything. This was unprovoked and just completely random,” she said. “I think they’re trying to intentionally hurt somebody. I’m just thankful to be alive because I mean, I have kids.”

Though not injured, Canales says the incident will hurt her budget. She will have to pay about $400 to fix her broken windshield.

A preliminary police report says officers did not find the person who threw the spear.

Copyright 2023 KSAT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joe Baltas.
Correction officers stabbed by inmate at Newtown facility
Drone footage shows what is left of a Mooresville home that collapsed following an explosion...
NFL player’s father dies, home destroyed in explosion, officials say
According to the Perkins Police Department, 53-year-old Kimberly Coates was arrested Thursday.
Teacher accused of being drunk in class on first day of school
Technical Discussion: Beautiful tomorrow with showers by Thursday evening
Technical Discussion: Beautiful today with showers by tomorrow evening
WalletHub released its report on 2023's Best Real Estate Markets.
Report ranks Connecticut real estate markets among the worst in the country

Latest News

Students in Glastonbury prepare for the first day of school
Students in Glastonbury get ready for the first day of school
Police are searching for a suspect who recklessly drove the vehicle into the storefront.
Driver crashes into North Haven store during busy shopping weekend
Students in Glastonbury are heading back to school for the fall semester.
Glastonbury middle, high school students return to school for fall
Channel 3 Eyewitness News This Morning at 4:30 a.m. Monday through Friday.
WFSB Eyewitness News This morning 4:30 am - VOD