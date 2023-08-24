UConn Sports
1 shot, 1 in custody following shooting at Amazon facility in Stratford

Stratford police are investigating a shooting
Stratford police are investigating a shooting(MGN)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
STRATFORD, CT (WFSB) - A reported shooting at an Amazon facility in Stratford left one person hurt and led to another being taken into custody.

According to Stratford police, they were called to it around 10:45 a.m. on Thursday.

The facility is located on Long Beach Boulevard.

They could not say if the shooting happened on the grounds or in a building.

However, they confirmed that one person was transported to a hospital and another was taken into custody.

No other details were released.

Channel 3 has a crew on the way to the scene.

Refresh this page and watch Eyewitness News for updates.

