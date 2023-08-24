Argument over Taco Bell food order leads to 2 arrests in Southington

SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Two people face charges in connection with an incident that involved an argument over a fast food order in Southington.

Johnathan Jenkins, 21, and Clifford Schwartz, 18, both from Southington, were arrested.

Southington police said they were called to the Taco Bell on Queen Street shortly after 11 p.m. on Wednesday.

The call was for a verbal argument between staff and customers.

“Initial information reported a possible firearm,” Southington police said in a news release. “After arriving on the scene, officers determined Jonathan Jenkins of Southington had been operating a vehicle in the drive-thru at Taco Bell when he argued with employees regarding an online food order. Jenkins ultimately pulled the vehicle around to the main entrance and parked, where two employees came out onto the sidewalk area to speak with Jenkins regarding the order. As employees approached, Jenkins got out of the vehicle, holding an open pocket knife in his hand, and began advancing toward the employees.”

Police said both employees retreated and went in different directions.

They said Jenkins continued to charge toward one of them in a threatening manner with the knife in his hand. He followed the employee around the side of the building.

Jenkins then returned to the vehicle and tried to flee the area, police said.

“The vehicle became disabled after driving over a curb/island in the parking lot, causing a flat tire and damage to the undercarriage,” police said. “Arriving officers located the vehicle at the Queen Street exit, with Jenkins driving and other passengers in the vehicle.”

Initial reports to police said that a Taco Bell employee had a gun in response to Jenkins. However, police found that to be false.

“During the investigation, one of the vehicle passengers, Clifford Schwartz, also of Southington, was found to possess a brass knuckle/knife combo, leading to his arrest,” police said. “Both knives were seized after the arrest.”

As a result of their investigation, officers charged Jenkins with operating a motor vehicle without a license, second-degree breach of peace, first-degree reckless endangerment, and second-degree threatening.

He was held on a $25,000 surety bond and given a court date of Thursday at the New Britain Court.

Schwartz was charged with carrying a dangerous weapon and illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle.

He was given a court date of Aug. 28 in New Britain. He was released on a $10,000 non-surety bond.

