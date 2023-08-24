Beardsley Zoo announces its first spider monkey born there since the 80s

BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo announced the birth of its first black-handed spider monkey since the 1980s this week.

The zoo in Bridgeport said the infant was born to parents Janet and Gilligan.

It said the baby was born fully-furred with its eyes wide open. It will spend the first 16 weeks of life carried on Janet’s stomach until it is strong enough to be carried on her back.

Guests may see the baby held in its mother’s arms, but the family has free access both to their main habitat and to their inside sleeping area, so they may not be visible all the time.

The zoo said female black-handed spider monkeys usually give birth to one infant every 2 to 4 years. Eighteen-year-old Janet joined the zoo’s spider monkey troop in July 2022 from the Montgomery Zoo in Alabama, along with her companion, 31-year-old Bertha. They joined 9-year-old Gilligan and 23-year-old T.T. in the spider monkey habitat.

“These monkeys are part of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ Species Survival Program, an important part of helping these endangered animals,” said Gregg Dancho, zoo director. “This species is threatened by intense habitat degradation and deforestation, so a baby born here is an important ambassador, raising awareness of habitat protection and contributing to the survival of its species.”

Beardsley’s spider monkey habitat opened in 2019. The zoo said it was built to accommodate a large monkey troop.

The habitat features a landscaped outdoor yard with multiple opportunities for climbing and engaging in social behaviors.

An arboreal species, the “new world monkey” hangs out in the upper levels of the forest canopy in a variety of forestland, including rainforests, mangrove swamps, and cloud forests. The monkeys have free choice in whether to be inside or outside, and large guest viewing windows are offered in both locations.

