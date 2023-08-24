Board makes recommendations amid state police ticket scandal

(WFSB) - Connecticut State Police are at the center of a few investigations.

The state and the feds are looking into thousands of falsified records.

Members of the Racial Profiling Prohibition board met Thursday and recommended doing away with paper tickets.

They also recommended supervisors review data, and there should be more audits and monthly reviews.

Ken Barone was hired to do the state audit after four troopers were caught writing fake tickets.

“You can not only lose your job if you don’t comply with the profiling law, but you can also be decertified,” Barone said.

Hartford police are now decertifying officer Michael Fallon who admitted he falsified traffic stop records.

Barone said monthly audits discovered the issue.

The investigation into the state police not only involves overreported tickets, but also underreported, which means some failed to put important info into the system, which impacted racial profiling data.

“It’s important to understand concerns raised by the audit, false reporting, a problem with policing in Connecticut,” said Tamara Lanier, with the Connecticut NAACP.

Unions leaders said troopers may be willing to die but the question is, did some lie? We won’t know that answer until these investigations are complete, and that could take months.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.