Bristol police investigating report of group with sign reading ‘Keep CT White’

By Rob Polansky
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - Reports of a group of people holding flares and a sign that reads “Keep CT White” are being investigated by the Bristol Police Department.

Police said they have been working with federal, state and local law enforcement partners to look into a social media post.

They said they believe the incident happened on or around Aug. 19 in the area of Route 72 and Todd Street.

“We are withholding the group’s name and media platform so as to not propagate their message or give them notoriety,” Bristol police said in a news release. “The Bristol Police Department continues to stand with all members of our community and always condemns groups of hate in the strongest possible way.”

Anyone with information about the incident was asked to call detectives at 860-584-3039, anonymously at 860-585-TIPS (8477). Information can also be emailed to BPDCrimeWatch@bristolct.gov.

