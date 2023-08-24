Bus driver strike looming in Meriden

MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) – Meriden’s first day of school is just six days away but a potential bus driver strike may have parents looking for other ways to get their kids to and from school.

The strike comes after months of contract negotiations with the city’s bus company.

With a potential bus driver strike, if you live in Meriden and your child takes the bus to school, you may have to start thinking of other ways to get your kids to class.

“That’s going to be very hard for everyone, the parents, the students,” said Elethia Mills.

Mills’ son goes to Edison Middle School and she’s predicting quite a scramble if the drivers decide to strike.

“We’re going to run around and go crazy and try to figure out what’s the next step and figure out how we’re going to drop off our kids and pick them up,” Mills said.

The Meriden Schools Bus Driver Union said their drivers plan to strike on September 1 if they don’t get a new contract with New Britain Transportation.

“They don’t want this strike, but unfortunately through the irresponsibility of NBT they’re going to be forced to,” said Nick Frangiamore, Field Representative for Teamsters Local 671.

Their demands include higher wages, a 401k and better benefits.

The teamster union representative said their contract and pay is significantly worse than other Connecticut bus companies.

“We have drivers that have been there 20 years and get paid less than if they just got licensed and started working in plenty of the surrounding towns in the area,” said Frangiamore.

New Britain Transportation responded with a statement: “We have compared our wages to their other union contracts and we are very close. We offer healthcare, dental, 401k and more just like the other bus companies. We are currently still negotiating.”

But as far as negotiations go, the union said there has been little communication in the past month.

“There’s been one sit down in person and we’ve offered dozens more and they’ve refused every attempt to get back to the table,” Frangiamore said.

“Something has to be done,” said Mills.

The current contract goes until August 31 and the first day of class is August 30.

Drivers are willing to work the first two days of school, but plan to strike come September 1 if there is still no deal.

Eyewitness News spoke with Meriden’s Board of Education Thursday and the city said they are not allowed to comment on this just yet or release a backup plan if drivers decide to strike.

