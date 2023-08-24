Camper rollover closes lanes on I-84 in Waterbury

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – Two lanes are closed on Interstate 84 westbound in Waterbury Thursday afternoon because of a camper rollover.

The left and center lanes are closed between Exits 18 and 17, according to the Department of Transportation.

State police said injuries appear to be minor, if there are any.

Drivers in the area are asked to use extra caution and plan for delays, state police said.

You can follow traffic updates HERE.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.