City officials discuss violence in the Capitol City

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - This year, there have been 28 homicides in Hartford.

Tonight, city leaders held a meeting to discuss what they can do to cut down on that violence.

Homicides aren’t the only crime statistic that is up.

Police say they want to crack down on crime, but need a comprehensive plan to get into communities and get ahead of the problem.

“When you have more guns than people, you’re going to get situations as such,” said Corrie Betts, President of the Greater Hartford NAACP.”

In their meeting Wednesday evening, city leaders were supposed to discuss a crime prevention strategy.

That conversation got tabled to another meeting, but Hartford Police Chief Jason Thody gave the crime stats for the year to date.

Compared to this time last year, Hartford has scene three more homicides.

“Crime comes from poverty. So if we’re not closing those gaps in poverty, it’s going to be a continuation of that,” Betts said.

Corrie Betts, the President of the Greater Hartford NAACP, says the plan police need to put together is one that gets them into communities.

The chief says they will be starting to do so in the coming weeks.

The committee also addressed lost or stolen guns, and how to hold owners accountable that don’t report them stolen.

Eyewitness News learned Wednesday afternoon about a 6-year-old who shot himself in the hand after finding and playing with a gun in his front yard.

“You have to go and renew your license every two years. Go and make sure your gun is there every two years, or whatever time limit, to make sure people are responsible for their weapons,” said Corrie Betts, President, Greater Hartford NAACP.

Meanwhile, homicides aren’t the only crime statistic that is up, carjackings and break-ins have more than doubled since 2022.

This is a trend that is hard to stop, but police continue to work towards locking up repeat offenders.

Police say they have five shooting homicide cases open right now.

They say most of the guns being used in Hartford to commit crimes are coming from other states.

