CT Lottery unable to process ‘high-tier’ claims

CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) - The Connecticut Lottery is unable to process high-tier claims.

CT Lottery posted to social media on Thursday that it was having a technology issue at its High-Tier Claims Centers.

“Customers are encouraged to check with the locations before you go there to claim a prize,” CT Lottery said. “Any valid ticket that would have expired during this period will be honored.”

It apologized for the inconvenience.

The CT Lottery defined high-tier claims as prizes that range from $600 to $5,000.

To check winning numbers, head to the CT Lottery’s website here.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.