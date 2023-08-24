DATTCO in better shape amid bus driver shortage

(WFSB) - Over the next week, several schools will be back in session.

But do the bus companies have enough staff to get your child to school on time?

Channel 3 spoke with DATTCO, which serves about 25 districts across the state.

Just like many bus companies, they are facing staffing shortages.

They are, however, in better shape than last year.

Some parents are worried about the reports of school bus driver shortages.

“Just hoping that they are there, and they are getting picked up in a timely fashion and not getting home super late,” said Rebecca Achilli, 1st Grade Parent.

She is worried, especially since her daughter, Zara, is starting at a new school with a new bus route.

She and many other parents are hoping for a reliable bus.

The transportation industry was one of the most impacted from Covid, and have faced a lot of issues bouncing back.

“Shortages, buses not showing up or being on time, and kids not getting to school on time,” Achilli said.

To get an outlook on CT school bus routes for the upcoming school year, Eyewitness News spoke with Bryony Chamberlian, the Vice President for DATTCO’s school bus division, a division that covers about 25 school districts and employs about 1,000 drivers.

While she says they are in much better shape than last year, she could still use more drivers.

“A couple of the routes are a bit longer than I’d like but not very many,” said Chamberlian. “Across Connecticut, I’m probably looking for about 50 drivers. But that’s spread over about 25 locations, so that’s not a terrible picture. So we’ll be operating fine once school starts up, but more drivers will make it easier for everybody.”

She says the need is mainly for afternoon sports, as the start times for games overlap with bringing elementary students home.

“We need about 50 buses in a location to run all the home school routes. At the same time, the athletic directors want additional buses in so they can take the kids off to sporting events. So that’s where I’d like to get more drivers into the system,” Chamberlian said.

DATTCO, as well as many other bus companies, are hiring.

