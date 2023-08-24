UConn Sports
‘Flight school’ in Manchester aims to give students extra boost for credits

Manchester Public Schools created something called flight school, and it said it’s really taken off.
By Caitlin Francis
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 7:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - For many students the start of the school year is just around the corner.

For others, it began over the summer.

Manchester Public Schools created something called “flight school,” and it said it really took off.

School officials described it as a program designed for students who just need an extra boost and get extra credits.

This was the second summer the district ran the program.

Students need to be invited to join, then they need to apply, and attendance is mandatory.

“We’re the Red Hawks and we want our students to ‘take flight,’ right? And just really soar during the school year,” said Amanda Navarra, Innovation and Research Strategists.

Students attended three rotating classes. Each class was two hours.

All of the classes, like one where they learned to podcast, were designed to be engaging and focus on personal interaction between students and teachers.

