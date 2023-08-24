Hartford police officer resigns after falsifying traffic reports

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A Hartford police officer is accused of reporting traffic activity that did not actually occur this year and last year.

Officer Michael Fallon resigned from the Hartford Police Department in March. He admitted to falsifying 33 traffic reports.

The inaccuracies were found during a routine audit.

An internal affairs investigation found that Fallon over-reported traffic stops and incorrectly reported gender and race on several occasions.

“They did ultimately conclude that the officer falsified at least 33 racial profiling records,” said Ken Barone, Associate Director of the Institute for Municipal and Regional Policy at UConn.

A traffic stop related arrest warrant was also falsely reported.

The discrepancies were found during a routine annual audit.

The issues with the data happened during a four-week period from December 2022 through January 2023.

“I’m not surprised, I am disappointed,” said Ivelisse Correa, Legislative Policy Director and Vice President of BLM 860.

Fallon resigned before he could be interviewed and face discipline.

Through an internal affairs investigation, Eyewitness News learned: “Fallon admitted to sergeants he purposely lied on activity reports to embellish his activities over the four-week period.”

His reason for doing so was that he did not want to disappoint his supervisors with a limited amount of activity.

“We should be able to trust the people that we hire and pay with our tax dollars. And I do find it disappointing, I do hope that others heed this warning,” said Correa.

Fallon’s late father was once the assistant chief of the Hartford Police Department.

In a statement, Chief Jason Thody said:

“The Hartford Police Department has no tolerance for conduct like this, and our process worked exactly as it should to identify discrepancies, initiate an investigation, and take swift and appropriate action when the misconduct was substantiated.”

“There’s not a concern at this point at least from the project staff perspective that this issue is more widespread in Hartford,” Barone said.

The Hartford Police Department has started the process of trying to get Fallon decertified from being a police officer anywhere else.

