Hospital employees say they are still dealing with problems weeks after ransomware attack

(WFSB) - Waterbury Health and Eastern Connecticut Health Network (ECHN) had their systems taken offline by a ransomware attack.

Employees are still dealing with problems and a lack of transparency three weeks later.

For the last three weeks, a patient who walked into the emergency department of Waterbury Hospital could expect quite the wait.

“I would say that it’s agonizingly longer than it was prior to the takeover,” said Frank Marcella, emergency department nurse at Waterbury Health.

The takeover, being a ransomware attack, targeted Waterbury Health’s parent company, Prospect Medical Holdings.

Marcella said for the first two weeks, trauma patients were routed away from the ER while computer systems were offline.

On week three, Marcella said the decision was made to bring those high priority patients back.

“The bean-counters made the decision, I think most people didn’t agree with it,” Marcella said.

“You’re still doing paper charting at this point?” Eyewitness News asked.

“Absolutely,” said Marcella.

Jacking up the wait times even higher.

“I would tell people I hope you don’t have a hot date tonight because you’re going to be late,” Marcella said.

Waterbury health was doing their best to keep written track of their patients.

In the meantime, ECHN employees said they’re doing their best to make sense of their paychecks.

“Despite the fact that we’re logging our hours on paper hour sheets and they’ve been telling us that there’s no way to keep track of our hours,” said Dee, a nurse for ECHN.

ECHN is also owned by prospect medical holdings, and this nurse, who asked only to be identified as Dee, said she still doesn’t have access to her payroll information.

“Whatever check we got prior to the hack has been cloned to us,” Dee said.

That means, whatever hours she worked the week of the ransomware attack are what she has been paid for.

You can see the same amount shown in bank statements over the past three weeks, despite picking up bonus shifts.

It’s even worse for those with wage garnishments and for per diem employees who only worked a few hours the week of the shutdown.

“Their check is only a couple hundred dollars,” said Dee. “Our clock-in system got fixed last week but our checks are still being cloned.”

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.