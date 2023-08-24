New program at Rockville High School syncs up classes with interests

VERNON, CT (WFSB) - There’s a new program at Rockville High School designed to sync up the classes that students take with their interests.

The district created what it’s calling Academies and Pathways starting with the incoming sophomores.

Jason Magao the Principal of Rockville High School said, “the purpose is for the students to own their experience in high school.”

Last year as freshmen, they took exploratory classes and now they choose a path out of 4 unique academies.

The four academy options are:

Academy for Science and Technology

Academy for Agriculture Science and Tech

Academy for Arts, Business and Communications

Academy for Health, Human and Public Services

“If they get to choose the courses they like and they can look at a certain pathway, I really want to be a firefighter I need to have better skills, then they have that opportunity,” said Magao.

From wanting to become a chemical engineer to a construction worker, the academies help students find their individual paths.

At the end of their freshman year, every student has to choose an academy, but they don’t have to choose a pathway.

It will be up to the student along with the parents and staff to help them choose exactly the direction that’s best for them.

Administrators believe by allowing students control over their education they will want to show up at school.

Magao said, “We want to try give them more ownership and more choice like college.”

Matt Bannon, a rising junior at Rockville this year, is excited about the program but wished it came a bit earlier.

“I wish they would have introduce this a little sooner, so I could have focus off the bat on what I wanted to do,” said Bannon.

He said this new program will be a big boost for students especially those like him.

Bannon said, “for Someone like me, who knows what they want to do you can just focus right away and get prepared for college.”

This program is a start to get students for the next step after high school whether that means college or not.

