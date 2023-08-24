Police seek assistance to identify a fraud suspect

KILLINGLY, CT (WFSB) - Police are asking for help to identify a person that allegedly cashed a fraudulent check.

As of the morning of Thursday Aug. 18, there was a reported larceny/fraud at Hometown Bank in Danielson.

The person allegedly cashed a fraudulent check Thursday Aug. 18. (Killingly police)

A short time later, the individual drove to the Hometown Bank branch located in Woodstock.

The transaction made at the Woodstock location was attempted but not completed.

Anyone with information about this incident or the identity of the individual should contact police at (860)779-4900.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.