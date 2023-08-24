UConn Sports
Police seek assistance to identify a fraud suspect

The person allegedly cashed a fraudulent check at Hometown Bank in Danielson.
The person allegedly cashed a fraudulent check at Hometown Bank in Danielson.(Killingly police)
By Kristina Russo
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
KILLINGLY, CT (WFSB) - Police are asking for help to identify a person that allegedly cashed a fraudulent check.

As of the morning of Thursday Aug. 18, there was a reported larceny/fraud at Hometown Bank in Danielson.

The person allegedly cashed a fraudulent check Thursday Aug. 18.
The person allegedly cashed a fraudulent check Thursday Aug. 18.(Killingly police)

A short time later, the individual drove to the Hometown Bank branch located in Woodstock.

The transaction made at the Woodstock location was attempted but not completed.

Anyone with information about this incident or the identity of the individual should contact police at (860)779-4900.

