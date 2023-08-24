UConn Sports
Students prepare for launch of new academic year in Berlin

By Cassidy Williams
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 6:40 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BERLIN, CT (WFSB) - Students, parents, and staff in Berlin said they were excited for the launch of a new school year.

Superintendent Brian Benigni told Channel 3 that the school staff was ready to roll out a new district-wide program.

Benigni called it the “Ruler Program.” He said it was developed at the Yale Center for Emotional Intelligence.

It teaches students about their own emotions and feelings, as well as the feelings of others.

“That’s just a way for students to self-regulate, to reflect on their feeling to understand how others are feeling,” the superintendent said. “The interesting part of the program is it starts with teachers the first year, understanding because teachers also need to self-regulate: understand how they feel, how others feel. Just really how to manage themselves in a positive way.”'

Benigni said COVID-19 delayed the full rollout of the program and some training had to be virtual.

Berlin Public Schools also planned to expand career-orientated classes, such as firefighting, where fire crews teach in conjunction with teachers.

“Getting students out to the career field, I think it’s very exciting. Students are gravitating towards it with high interest, and we hope that students latch onto it as the education is more than just within the school,” Benigni said.

The district also added an emergency rescue course to help prepare students for life after graduation.

