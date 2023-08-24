UConn Sports
Subway announces sale to Roark Capital

Subway.
Subway.(PRNewswire)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 8:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - Milford-based Subway announced an agreement on Thursday that included it being acquired by affiliates of Roark Capital.

Roark Capital Group is an American private equity firm with $37 billion in assets, according to Subway.

“This transaction reflects Subway’s long-term growth potential, and the substantial value of our brand and our franchisees around the world,” said John Chidsey, CEO of Subway. “Subway has a bright future with Roark, and we are committed to continuing to focus on a win-win-win approach for our franchisees, our guests and our employees.”

Subway said it will continue to execute its strategy with a focus on sales growth, menu innovation, modernization of restaurants, overall guest experience improvements, and international expansion.

J.P. Morgan is serving as financial advisor and Sullivan & Cromwell LLP is serving as legal counsel to Subway.

The restaurant chain said the timing of the sale to go through is subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.

Subway said it has more than 37,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries, which are owned and operated by Subway franchisees.

Roark has investments in companies such as Inspire Brands, which owns Arby’s, Baskin Robbins, Buffalo Wild Wings, Dunkin’, and Sonic.

