UConn freshmen start the move-in process

UConn Storrs sign
UConn Storrs sign(WFSB File)
By Luke Hajdasz
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
STORRS, CT (WFSB) – University of Connecticut freshmen began the move-in process Thursday ahead of the fall semester.

Channel 3 was at the Towers dorms on the Storrs campus for move-in day.

A line of parents with supplies could be seen as they waited to go inside.

By the end of the whole move-in process, UConn said more than 12,000 students would be on campus.

Many of them were said to be from out of state.

Close to 6,000 were freshman.

It was competitive to get there. UConn said nearly 50,000 students applied.

Sydney Brown from Reading, PA was one of them. She said she was excited to be a part of Husky nation.

“[I] woke up at like 2:30 a.m., left at 3 a.m., [and] it was about a 5-hour drive,” Sydney Brown said. “I like that it’s a good academic school, but still has big school spirit.”

“My older daughter went to a smaller school, a little easier to streamline,” said Terry Brown, Sydney Brown’s father. “This is a big undertaking here.”

Move-in on the Storrs campus ends on Sunday.

UConn Stamford students begin their move-in over the weekend.

