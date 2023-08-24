UConn women’s basketball to compete in 2023 Jimmy V Women’s Classic

STORRS, CT (WFSB) - The University of Connecticut women’s basketball team is set to play in the 2023 Jimmy V Women’s Classic in December.

UConn will face Texas in Austin, TX on Dec. 3.

The event will mark UConn’s 14th Jimmy V appearance, the university said.

UConn is 10-0 all-time vs. Texas.

The Huskies are 10-3 all-time in the Jimmy V event.

The Jimmy V Classic was named for college basketball coach Jim Valvano who was inducted in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in August. The event annually raises money and awareness for the V Foundation for Cancer Research.

The women’s event debuted in 2002. The men’s classic began in 1995.

UConn said both events are part of ESPN’s “V Week initiative,” which utilizes platforms to talk to sports fans about the importance of cancer research. To date, the university said ESPN has helped raise nearly $200 million for the V Foundation.

In 2022, V Week helped raise a record breaking $14.4 million dollars which was a 32 percent increase over 2020 fundraising.

