Yale students can’t store e-bikes on campus

The Electra Ace of Spades Go bicycle is a limited-edition e-bike.
The Electra Ace of Spades Go bicycle is a limited-edition e-bike.
By Rob Polansky
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 12:08 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Students with their hearts set on using small electric vehicles to get around the campus of Yale University may be disappointed to learn that they can’t be stored on campus.

E-bikes, e-skateboards, and e-scooters can not be stored in buildings on campus or in a courtyard this year.

Yale Public Safety said they pose a fire risk and safety hazard.

Students said they’ve become popular for getting around campus.

