Yale students can’t store e-bikes on campus

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Students with their hearts set on using small electric vehicles to get around the campus of Yale University may be disappointed to learn that they can’t be stored on campus.

E-bikes, e-skateboards, and e-scooters can not be stored in buildings on campus or in a courtyard this year.

Yale Public Safety said they pose a fire risk and safety hazard.

Students said they’ve become popular for getting around campus.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.