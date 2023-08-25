UConn Sports
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

5 family members found dead in apparent murder-suicide, Ohio police say

FILE - Officers found five dead family members at the Uniontown, Ohio, residence.
FILE - Officers found five dead family members at the Uniontown, Ohio, residence.(Vic Gideon)
By Megan McSweeney and Avery Williams
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 3:27 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNIONTOWN, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Police in Uniontown, Ohio, said officers found five people dead Thursday evening in an apparent murder-suicide.

Police said a wellbeing check was requested for a residence on Carnation Avenue in Uniontown at around 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

Officers found five dead family members at the residence. The incident is being investigated as a quadruple homicide.

Uniontown police said they believe the incident stemmed from a domestic dispute that turned deadly. It’s not believed that anybody else was involved.

The identities of the victims have not been released at this time.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations and Stark County Coroner’s Office are assisting with the investigation.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A father died Saturday while helping his son move onto campus, police said.
Father dies while helping son move into college dorm room
This booking photo provided by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office shows former President Donald...
Donald Trump booked at Fulton County Jail on 2020 election charges, is quickly released
FORECAST: Muggier and unsettled as we close out the week
Technical Discussion: Muggier and unsettled as we close out the work week
Delivery driver arrested for shooting in Stratford
Amazon driver accused of shooting Uber driver in Stratford
The Connecticut Lottery.
CT Lottery’s ‘high-tier’ claims system back online

Latest News

The National Weather Service said parts of the U.S. are experiencing a potentially dangerous...
Dangerous heat wave threatens Midwest, Gulf Coast
FORECAST: Muggier and unsettled as we close out the week
Technical Discussion: Muggier and unsettled as we close out the work week
A 5-year-old Seattle boy's lemonade stand helped raise over $16,000 for Maui fire victims.
5-year-old boy’s lemonade stand raises thousands for Hawaii wildfire victims
A 5-year-old Seattle boy's lemonade stand helped raise over $16,000 for Maui fire victims.
Lemonade stand raises money for Lahaina