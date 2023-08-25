6-year-old boy hit by car while riding bike
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) – A 6-year-old boy was hit by a car while riding his bike in Toledo around 7:30 Thursday night.
According to Toledo police officials, the child was taken to a hospital in the area to be treated for serious and possibly life-threatening injuries.
Police said a crash investigator responded to the scene.
The 21-year-old driver was not charged.
No other details about the incident were provided.
Copyright 2023 WTVG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.