UConn Sports
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Affordable Connectivity Program could save you $30 a month on your electric bill

Affordable Connectivity Program could save you $30 a month on your electric bill
By Cassidy Williams
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 8:42 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WFSB) - It’s estimated thousands of you at home are not taking advantage of a way to save on your internet bill.

There’s a federal program you may qualify for that would save you hundreds every year.

Whether it’s for work or homework, it’s hard to exist today without needing the internet.

If your child already qualifies for free lunch, you could be saving $30 every month on your internet bill.

That’s because that means you also qualify for the Affordable Connectivity Program.

There are several ways to qualify.

Anyone who already participates in SNAP, Medicaid, WIC, or the national school lunch program are all eligible.

If you’ve received a federal Pell Grant during the last year you qualify too.

You can also qualify based on your income.

For a family of four, the income limit is around $60,000.

For a single person, it’s about $29,000.

Anyone that qualifies receives a discount of up to $30 per month toward your internet bill.

You can also receive a one-time discount up to $100 to buy a laptop.

Eyewitness News spoke with a representative with the FCC.

They want to get the word out about the program.

“We know that there are many more eligible and still haven’t applied or might not have heard about the program,” said Alejandro Roark, FCC Consumer and Governmental Affairs Bureau Chief.

More than 160,000 families in Connecticut are enrolled in the program, but the FCC thinks there are thousands more that could benefit.

You can apply by going to getinternet.gov .

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School desks in a classroom.
These are the top-ranked schools in Connecticut, according to a report
Chief meteorologist Mark Dixon said Friday will be humid and unsettled, with rain early in the...
Technical Discussion: Muggier and unsettled as we close out the week
FILE - Houston's Reggie Chaney (32) reacts after a Fabian White Jr. basket during the second...
Reggie Chaney, who helped Houston reach the Final Four, dies at 23
A father died Saturday while helping his son move onto campus, police said.
Father dies while helping son move into college dorm room
After a brief investigation, police have confirmed that the car was stolen and used in a crime.
14-year-old injured in shooting; stolen vehicle found on I-84 in Waterbury

Latest News

Urban League of Greater Hartford gives away 550 backpacks
Urban League of Greater Hartford gives away 550 backpacks
Hartford officer resigns after falsifying traffic reports
Hartford officer resigns after falsifying traffic reports
Employees speak out about hospital hack
Hospital employees say they are still dealing with problems weeks after ransomware attack
Board recommendations amid state police ticket scandal
Board makes recommendations amid state police ticket scandal