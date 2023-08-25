Affordable Connectivity Program could save you $30 a month on your electric bill

(WFSB) - It’s estimated thousands of you at home are not taking advantage of a way to save on your internet bill.

There’s a federal program you may qualify for that would save you hundreds every year.

Whether it’s for work or homework, it’s hard to exist today without needing the internet.

If your child already qualifies for free lunch, you could be saving $30 every month on your internet bill.

That’s because that means you also qualify for the Affordable Connectivity Program.

There are several ways to qualify.

Anyone who already participates in SNAP, Medicaid, WIC, or the national school lunch program are all eligible.

If you’ve received a federal Pell Grant during the last year you qualify too.

You can also qualify based on your income.

For a family of four, the income limit is around $60,000.

For a single person, it’s about $29,000.

Anyone that qualifies receives a discount of up to $30 per month toward your internet bill.

You can also receive a one-time discount up to $100 to buy a laptop.

Eyewitness News spoke with a representative with the FCC.

They want to get the word out about the program.

“We know that there are many more eligible and still haven’t applied or might not have heard about the program,” said Alejandro Roark, FCC Consumer and Governmental Affairs Bureau Chief.

More than 160,000 families in Connecticut are enrolled in the program, but the FCC thinks there are thousands more that could benefit.

You can apply by going to getinternet.gov .

