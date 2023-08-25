Ambulances for Willimantic’s fire department are on backorder

WILLIMANTIC, CT (WFSB) - In Willimantic, the fire department is going on year three of waiting for new ambulances ordered during the pandemic.

“It’s a lot of wear and tear,” said Willimantic Fire Chief Marc Scrivener.

You’re looking at a 2016 Ford ambulance. It’s one of three in Willimantic.

The others are from 2021 and 2012.

“We are constantly dealing with everything from ball joints, brakes, to front end alignments,” Scrivener said.

In January of 2022, the department spent a little more than half a million dollars in ARPA money to get two new ambulances.

Twenty months later, there is still no sign of them.

“They’re not getting done that’s the way I see it,” said Velez Iene, of Willimantic.

“Supply chain issues have been affected by everything from semi-conductors to even an increase in purchases because other people have ARPA money as well but one way or another we received word that Ford had not produced enough chassis,” Scrivener said.

The chassis is the framework the ambulance sits on.

These ambulances are getting older and they are used often.

Willimantic EMTs go on close to 4,200 medical calls each year.

“Once the two new units go into service with that ARPA money, our maintenance costs will be minimal,” said Scrivener.

Once Willimantic finally gets the ambulances, there is another month or so of work that needs to be done to make sure that everything on the inside gets outfitted properly.

Then it will be ready to hit the road.

“We need to put our radios in it, outfit it with consumables, you know, bandages, all those types of things,” Scrivener said.

The three existing ambulances all still work.

Scrivener expects them to last until next year, because it may not be until 2024 that the new units arrive.

“You don’t want to be waiting on someone to come help you because if you have an emergency, who knows how bad it is,” Iene said.

When the new ambulances do show up, the older ones will either be sold or put into reserves.

Eyewitness News reached out to ford for an update on their production timeline, we have not yet heard back.

