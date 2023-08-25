UConn Sports
Back to School Extravaganza takes place at Dunkin’ Park

The 3rd Annual Back to School Extravaganza is not only focusing on backpacks and pencils but also resources to keep students healthy.
By Cassidy Williams
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 12:37 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Hundreds of families poured into Dunkin’ Park Friday morning.

Laniece Houle was one of many and especially excited to show off her new backpack.

“It’s beautiful,” said Laniece.

School supplies were the draw to the event but not the most important thing available.

“Our focus is not just the backpacks and the school supplies. It’s also the health services,” said co-organizer, Denise Drummond. “We have free dental, free medical services here. Also, free mammograms here.”

Mental health screenings were offered too.

The information about health for the whole family is one of the reasons Laniece’s mom brings her every year.

Hartford mom Christina Smith said, “It keeps the kids healthy. It keeps the kids going forward and get them the help if they need any which is great. A lot of kids struggling in the world today. There’s a lot going on.”

The event is hosted by the nonprofit Angel of Edgewood.

If you couldn’t make it, they have a list of resources on their website.

There is also a link on the Channel 3 app.

