WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A driver crashed into a dry-cleaning business in West Hartford Friday afternoon.

It happened at Dry Kleaning by McKleans on Albany Avenue.

Police said the driver hit the gas instead of the brake.

An eyewitness told Channel 3 nobody was hurt, but Eyewitness News is working to verify that information.

