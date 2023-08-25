Family Friday: Tacos and King Tut to wrap up August

(WFSB) - It’s the final weekend of August, so we’re wrapping up the month with some great events featuring fun, food, and family time.

6th Annual Connecticut Taco Festival

Saturday, August 26th

Shelton River Walk

12:00pm – 6:00pm

General Admission: $15 in advance, $20 at the gate Kids 12 and under are free

Vote for CT’s Top Taco

Margaritas, Mariachi, Lucha Libre Wrestling, kids activities & more!

Beyond King Tut Exhibit

August 11 – October 15

Connecticut Convention Center, Hartford

Ticket info:

Adults (16+) $39.99

Children $28.99

Travel back in time 3,000 years to modern-day Egypt and see wonders of the ancient world when King Tut ruled.

Connecticut Fairs this weekend:

