Family Friday: Tacos and King Tut to wrap up August
Aug. 25, 2023
(WFSB) - It’s the final weekend of August, so we’re wrapping up the month with some great events featuring fun, food, and family time.
6th Annual Connecticut Taco Festival
- Saturday, August 26th
- Shelton River Walk
- 12:00pm – 6:00pm
- General Admission: $15 in advance, $20 at the gate
- Kids 12 and under are free
- Vote for CT’s Top Taco
- Margaritas, Mariachi, Lucha Libre Wrestling, kids activities & more!
- August 11 – October 15
- Connecticut Convention Center, Hartford
- Ticket info:
- Adults (16+) $39.99
- Children $28.99
- Travel back in time 3,000 years to modern-day Egypt and see wonders of the ancient world when King Tut ruled.
Connecticut Fairs this weekend:
See our list of more upcoming fairs in our state here.
