Family Friday: Tacos and King Tut to wrap up August

By WFSB Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
(WFSB) - It’s the final weekend of August, so we’re wrapping up the month with some great events featuring fun, food, and family time.

6th Annual Connecticut Taco Festival

  • Saturday, August 26th
  • Shelton River Walk
  • 12:00pm – 6:00pm
  • General Admission: $15 in advance, $20 at the gate
    • Kids 12 and under are free
  • Vote for CT’s Top Taco
  • Margaritas, Mariachi, Lucha Libre Wrestling, kids activities & more!

Beyond King Tut Exhibit

  • August 11 – October 15
  • Connecticut Convention Center, Hartford
  • Ticket info:
  • Adults (16+) $39.99
  • Children $28.99
  • Travel back in time 3,000 years to modern-day Egypt and see wonders of the ancient world when King Tut ruled.

Connecticut Fairs this weekend:

See our list of more upcoming fairs in our state here.

Latest News

