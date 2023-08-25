FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Jackknifed tractor trailer closes lanes on I-95 south in West Haven

WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Lanes were closed on Interstate 95 south in West Haven because of a crash that involved a jackknifed tractor trailer and another tractor trailer.

According to the state Department of Transportation, the tractor trailer jackknifed between exits 42 and 41.

It was first reported around 5:50 a.m. on Friday.

The DOT reported that the right and center lanes were closed.

The southbound exit 42 entrance ramp was also closed, according to state police.

Troopers also said that the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection was notified of the crash.

No injuries were reported.

There’s no word on a cause.

