Fourth correctional officer assaulted in three weeks

Cheshire Police Cruiser.
Cheshire Police Cruiser.(WFSB)
By Zoe Strothers
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 9:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHESHIRE, Conn. (WFSB) - There has been another assault against a correctional institute officer in CT.

This comes just a few days after two officers were stabbed at a correctional facility in Newtown.

The president of the AFSCME Local 387, Sean Howard, released a statement saying the officer was brutally attacked.

“Tonight, there was a vicious, violent, and unprovoked attack on a Correctional Officer at the Cheshire Correctional Institution (CCI). This Correctional Officer was bravely protecting another inmate who was attacked by another inmate. The responding Officer sustained multiple blows to the face and body, resulting in multiple significant injuries.

AFSCME Local 387 President Sean Howard

Howard says the assault is, in part, due to recent changes in the law regarding inmates’ out-of-cell time and administrative segregation.

“This incident is the latest in a series of violent assaults on staff — three (3) assaults in the last three weeks for the total of four (4) attacked staff — which is completely unacceptable.”

AFSCME Local 387 President Sean Howard

He says these changes have put their staff in danger every day they go to work.

“We have a right to go home in one piece. Legislators are dictating our working conditions without any knowledge of the challenges we face every day. The time is past due for Legislators and the Governor to take real action that will protect the safety and security of our dedicated staff, as well as inmates, whom our staff work hard every day to protect.”

AFSCME Local 387 President Sean Howard

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

